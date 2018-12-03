  • Man involved in multimillion-dollar health care fraud scheme runs from Channel 11 cameras

    PITTSBURGH - A man accused of being part of a multimillion-dollar health care fraud scheme appeared in court Monday.

    Travis Moriarty went before a federal judge and was released on bond.

    He pleaded guilty to health care fraud, as one of 16 defendants accused in an $87 million health care fraud case.

    They all worked for Moriarty Consultants, a home health care company raided by the FBI last year and owned by his relative, Arlinda Moriarty, who is also facing charges.

    His defense attorney claims Moriarty was just a pawn.

    "Basically, you had the top dogs making all the money. Then you had the underlings, who you heard make $8 to $10 an hour," said Mike DeRiso.

    Moriarty will be sentenced in April.

    He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

     
     

