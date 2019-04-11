NEW CASTLE, Pa. - One man was killed in a double shooting early Thursday morning in New Castle, police said.
Officers were called about 3 a.m. for a report of shots fired on East Winter Avenue. A short time later, they learned two men were brought to UPMC Jameson Hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.
Michael Riser, 35, of Michigan, died from his injuries, police said. The other man, a 30-year-old, was shot in the upper leg area.
The New Castle Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the New Castle Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Unit at 724-656-3538.
State police and Newcastle detectives on scene at E. Winter St. in Newcastle. One person dead One person injured. pic.twitter.com/boXIrUkxV4— Tom Racette (@wpxiphotogtom) April 11, 2019
