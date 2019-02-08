  • Man killed in head-on Penn Hills crash identified

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - One person died Thursday after a crash involving multiple vehicles on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills.

    Police said a 48-year-old man crossed the center line while driving a Dodge pickup truck and hit another vehicle head-on. That man was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

    The driver of the other vehicle, a 33-year-old man in a Nissan SUV, was taken to a hospital where he died. He was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office as Steven Prazenica, of Allison Park.

    A release from Allegheny County Police said investigators believe alcohol was involved for the driver of the truck.

