PENN HILLS, Pa. - One person died Thursday after a crash involving multiple vehicles on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills.
Download the WPXI News App for breaking updates
Police said a 48-year-old man crossed the center line while driving a Dodge pickup truck and hit another vehicle head-on. That man was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 33-year-old man in a Nissan SUV, was taken to a hospital where he died. He was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office as Steven Prazenica, of Allison Park.
A release from Allegheny County Police said investigators believe alcohol was involved for the driver of the truck.
Penn Hills: Two vehicle crash w/injuries - 12000 block Frankstown Road; road to remain closed in area for accident reconstruction investigation.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 7, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}