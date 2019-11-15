WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A man is dead after a home invasion in Wilkinsburg.
Police were called to Woodlawn Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. and found a 42-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He died there.
Detectives have since learned that there were three men, a woman and a baby inside when two men broke in and held them all at gunpoint.
During the robbery, the man was shot and killed and the two men took off, according to a news release.
We're following this developing story, on Channel 11 Morning News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Several players ejected after brawl at end of Steelers’ loss in Cleveland
- Family, friends open up about Officer Shaw after convicted killer sentenced to death
- Santa Clarita shooting: 2 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Saugus High School
- VIDEO: Woman concerned about use of force after police seen on video tasing local teen
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}