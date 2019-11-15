  • Man killed in home invasion where 2 men held people inside at gunpoint

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A man is dead after a home invasion in Wilkinsburg.

    Police were called to Woodlawn Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. and found a 42-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He died there.

    Detectives have since learned that there were three men, a woman and a baby inside when two men broke in and held them all at gunpoint.

    During the robbery, the man was shot and killed and the two men took off, according to a news release.

