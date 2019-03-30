PITTSBURGH - A man was killed after being shot early Saturday morning in the Arlington section of Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh police said the 41-year-old man was found in hte hallway of an apartment complex on Cordell Place just before 3 a.m.
Police said he had been shot several times.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died.
Pittsburgh police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.
