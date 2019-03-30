  • Man killed in shooting inside apartment building

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A man was killed after being shot early Saturday morning in the Arlington section of Pittsburgh.  

    Pittsburgh police said the 41-year-old man was found in hte hallway of an apartment complex on Cordell Place just before 3 a.m.

    Police said he had been shot several times. 

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died. 

    Pittsburgh police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.  

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories