  • 3 teenagers in custody, 1 person hospitalized after home invasion.

    Updated:

    JEANNETTE, Pa. - Three teenagers are in custody after a home invasion early Friday morning in Jeannette that led to one person being taken to a hospital, police said.

    The home invasion was reported about 4 a.m. on South Fifth Street. Officers put up police tape around a townhome as their investigation got underway.

    Police said an 18-year-old and two juveniles, ages 15 and 17, were arrested and face charges including burglary, robbery and aggravated assault.

    The victim, a 31-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories