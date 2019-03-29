JEANNETTE, Pa. - Three teenagers are in custody after a home invasion early Friday morning in Jeannette that led to one person being taken to a hospital, police said.
The home invasion was reported about 4 a.m. on South Fifth Street. Officers put up police tape around a townhome as their investigation got underway.
Police said an 18-year-old and two juveniles, ages 15 and 17, were arrested and face charges including burglary, robbery and aggravated assault.
The victim, a 31-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
