BELLE VERNON, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have located a man from Bentleyville who had been missing since the weekend.
State police said Alexander Parocai Sr. was located at Monongahela Valley Hospital Tuesday.
Parocai, Sr. was last seen over the weekend, police said. He suffers from mental and physical health issues.
