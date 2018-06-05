  • Man missing since weekend found safe

    BELLE VERNON, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have located a man from Bentleyville who had been missing since the weekend. 

    State police said  Alexander Parocai Sr. was located at Monongahela Valley Hospital Tuesday.  

    Parocai, Sr. was last seen over the weekend, police said. He suffers from mental and physical health issues.

