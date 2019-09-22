LAWRENCE CO., Pa. - Police are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash left a woman trapped inside her car, while the other driver took off into the woods.
Police said the car crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 422 near Fox Road in Slippery Rock Township.
When the two cars collided, investigators said one of the vehicles – a Toyota Tacoma – overturned. The man who was driving that truck then got out and ran into the woods.
However, the woman who was driving the other car was trapped inside. According to police, her legs were pinned under the dashboard.
Emergency crews were able to get her out and attempted to get a helicopter to airlift her to a hospital, but because of the weather, the helicopter could not make it. That woman was then taken via ambulance to the hospital.
State troopers eventually apprehended the man who took off into the woods. He was not identified.
At this point, it is unclear how the crash happened, and state troopers are investigating.
