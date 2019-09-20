PITTSBURGH - A 24-inch water main blew Friday morning at water storage tanks in Castle Shannon and Green Tree, leading to massive flooding. People and pets had to be rescued from their homes by emergency crews and dozens of schools are closed for the day.
RAW VIDEO: Woman rescued from home
Pennsylvania American Water officials said the loss of water pressure affecting over 30 boroughs and parts of the City of Pittsburgh means conditions could allow contamination to enter the water system. Untreated water could include bacteria, viruses and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and headaches.
Getting updates on massive Penn American water break affecting southern Allegheny County & city of Pittsburgh. Early description is catastrophic in scope.— bill peduto (@billpeduto) September 20, 2019
>>>>PHOTOS: Water gushes through Carrick after massive water main break
Officials with the water company advised all affected customers to bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and then let it cool before using. They also advised customers can use bottled water. This applies to drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation. People with compromised immune systems, infants and elderly people are at an increased risk. The water company also advised using boiled or bottled water for pets.
The list of affected locations includes:
- Baldwin Borough
- Baldwin Township
- Bethel Park
- Brentwood
- Bridgeville
- Carnegie
- Castle Shannon
- Collier
- City of Pittsburgh
- Crafton
- Dormont
- Dravosburg
- Green Tree
- Heidelberg
- Homestead
- Ingram
- Jefferson Borough
- Mount Lebanon
- Mount Oliver
- Munhall
- North Fayette
- Oakdale
- Upper Saint Clair
- Pennsbury
- Pleasant Hills
- Rosslyn Farms
- Scott Township
- South Fayette
- South Park
- Thornburg
- West Allegheny County Muncipal Authority
- West Homestead
- West Mifflin
- Whitaker
- Whitehall
Starting at 3 p.m. Friday, customers can bring their own containers to water tankers at the following locations:
- Bethel Park Fire Department: 5213 Brightwood Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102
- Bethel Park Fire Department: 1100 Clifton Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102
- Castle Shannon Fire Department: 3600 Library Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15234
- Dormont Fire Department: 1455 Hillsdale Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
- Green Tree Fire Department: 825 Poplar St, Pittsburgh, PA 15220
- Heidelberg Fire Department: 456 1st St, Carnegie, PA 15106
- Ingram Municipal Building: 40 W Prospect Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
- South Fayette Municipal Building: 515 Millers Run Rd, Morgan, PA 15064
- Upper St. Clair Municipal Building: 1820 McLaughlin Run Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15241
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}