NEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Homicide detectives were called to the Ohio River after a boater spotted a man's body in the water.
It was around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when police got called to Neville Island.
The man's body was spotted near the West View Water Treatment Plant and taken to Peggy's Marina in Pittsburgh's Chateau neighborhood.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was around 40 to 50 years old and was wearing blue shorts with white stripes, investigators said.
His body was taken to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and identification.
We're working to find out more about what happened for Channel 11 News at Noon.
