PITTSBURGH - Witnesses told Channel 11 they saw a man running naked in Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood on Friday.
This is the second time in two days a man was seen running naked in Pittsburgh.
Channel 11's Erin Clarke is working to discover if there's a connection between the two incidents -- for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Witnesses said they saw the man being taken into custody.
Thursday morning, a naked man ran through Downtown Pittsburgh and across the Fort Pitt Bridge.
He was later found on Grandview Avenue in Mt. Washington after police said they received a 911 call.
The man told officers he had been assaulted by several men who took his clothes while he was Downtown. He ran from them and ended up on Mt. Washington, he said.
Medics took the man to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Police are still investigating.
