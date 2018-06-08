  • 3 people flown to hospital after police chase ends in crash

    WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - A police pursuit in Washington County ended in a crash Friday, according to 911 dispatchers.

    The pursuit went from Route 519 to Racetrack Road and ended in a crash on Route 19, dispatchers said.

    State police told Channel 11 the SUV they were pursuing crashed into a tanker truck.

    The three people in the SUV were life-flighted, according to police. The driver of the truck was not injured. 

