WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - A police pursuit in Washington County ended in a crash Friday, according to 911 dispatchers.
The pursuit went from Route 519 to Racetrack Road and ended in a crash on Route 19, dispatchers said.
State police told Channel 11 the SUV they were pursuing crashed into a tanker truck.
The three people in the SUV were life-flighted, according to police. The driver of the truck was not injured.
Police chase ends in violent crash three people flown to Pittsburgh hospitals. pic.twitter.com/I4jL0plyyv— Terri Flippin (@tflippinpixi11) June 8, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Naked man ran through Pittsburgh after being assaulted, robbed, police say
- Chef, author TV star Anthony Bourdain dead at 61
- Family, friends frantic to find man believed to have drowned
- VIDEO: Crescent Township smokestack implosion
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}