WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A man police said confessed to killing his wife in their Wilkinsburg home in March 2016 was sentenced Tuesday.
Richard Katilius was sentenced to 10 to 20 years with a requirement to undergo mental health treatment, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office announced.
Related Headlines
Katilius pleaded guilty in May to one count of third-degree murder in the strangulation death of his wife, Linda.
STORY: Police: Man pleads guilty to killing wife inside Wilkinsburg home
Investigators said Katilius admitted during questioning that he killed his wife, saying he choked her but it was not intentional.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta canceled days before scheduled start
- Woman wanted for allegedly urinating on potatoes at West Mifflin Walmart
- 800 jobs expected with new Amazon facility in Allegheny County
- VIDEO: Pennsylvania dad dies after saving drowning 11-year-old son
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}