    PITTSBURGH - A man wanted for killing a missing woman in Georgia turned himself into authorities in Pittsburgh, Channel 11’s sister station WSB-TV reported.

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that the suspect, Austin Stryker, turned himself in and efforts to return him to Georgia are in progress.

    Stryker is accused of killing 21-year-old Hannah Bender, who disappeared Sept. 14 from Lumpkin County, WSB-TV reported. Her body was found Sept. 25 in a shallow grave in Forsyth County.

