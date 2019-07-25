Man who pleaded guilty in his baby's death sentenced to probation

WEST VIEW, Pa. - A West View man who pleaded guilty in the death of his newborn daughter will serve five years probation.
A judge also ordered Joseph Swidorsky to have no contact with the victim's mother, take a mental health evaluation and parenting classes.
The baby died in 2015.
The mother said she saw Swidorsky holding the girl while she was turning blue and her nose was bleeding.
