  • Man who pleaded guilty in his baby's death sentenced to probation

    Updated:

    WEST VIEW, Pa. - A West View man who pleaded guilty in the death of his newborn daughter will serve five years probation.

    A judge also ordered Joseph Swidorsky to have no contact with the victim's mother, take a mental health evaluation and parenting classes.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The baby died in 2015.

    The mother said she saw Swidorsky holding the girl while she was turning blue and her nose was bleeding.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories