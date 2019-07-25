'It's like the wild, wild, West End': Neighborhood terrorized by teens with paintball guns

PITTSBURGH - “It’s like the wild, wild, West End.”
Neighbors in Sheraden are fed up, telling Channel 11 that teens with paintball guns are terrorizing their neighborhood, hitting homes and cars.
Only on 11 at 11, why they say they fear for not only their families, but the teens shooting the paintball guns too.
