Man who shot Pennsylvania trooper in roadside battle gets up to 110 years

Daniel Clary shot and critically wounded 13-year veteran Cpl. Seth Kelly, who was helping another trooper arrest Clary in Northampton County. Clary had been pulled over for speeding and failed field sobriety tests.
A judge sentenced Clary on Friday to 55 ½ to 110 years in state prison. Kelly told Clary in court, "I pray you never get released."
Clary opened fire on Kelly and Trooper Ryan Seiple. Both troopers returned fire, hitting Clary several times. Clary then fled and drove himself to a hospital.
The wild roadside battle was captured on a police dashcam video that was released to the public after trial.
