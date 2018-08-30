  • Labor Day 2018 deals and sales from Macy's, Walmart, Best Buy and more

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    While summer is coming to an end, you do have a few things to look forward to – kids going back to school, retailers putting up Christmas displays, and scoring some end-of-season deals available on the first Monday of September, Labor Day.

    This year you will be able to find good buys on mattresses and appliances, always Labor Day sale staples, as well as anything that says “summer” – like clothing, patio furniture, grills and outdoor equipment. 

    Here are a few deals and steals for those who plan to shop the Labor Day weekend. 

    • Anthropologie: Teachers get 20 percent off all full-price purchases.
    • Amazon: Get an Amazon Echo device for up to $100 off through Labor Day.
    • Best Buy – Save up to 40 percent on appliances through Sept. 12. Students save up to $300 on select computers. Save up to $450 with coupon on select MacBooks.
    • Eddie Bauer: Up to 60 percent off select items.  
    • Google: Save $250 on Pixelbook laptops through Labor Day. 
    • Home Depot – Save up to 40 percent on appliances through Sept. 12. Get a KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Empire Red Stand Mixer for $279.99. 
    • JCPenney: Save up to 40 percent on appliances through Sept. 12. 
    • Kate Spade: Get an extra 30 percent off sale items through Sept. 5. Use code ONEOFAKIND 
    • Kohl's: The White Sale continues through Monday with up to 30 percent off select items.
    • LIDS – Buy one, get one for 50 percent off at LIDS.com and Locker Room by LIDS stores Aug. 31 through Sept. 3. You can also get two hats for $25 at LIDS stores. 
    • Lowe's – Get up to 40 percent on select appliances through Sept. 12.
    • Macy’s: Get an extra 10, 15 or 20 percent off select items using the code WKND.
    • Mattress Firm: Get a free adjustable base with mattress purchase of $599 when you use the code LABORDAY.
    • Nectar Sleep: Get $125 off a Nectar mattress plus two free Nectar pillows.
    • Overstock: Get up to 70 percent off 1 million items, plus free shipping.
    • Sam’s Club: Mattresses, appliances, gift cards and electronics are on sale through Monday.
    • Sears: Get 40 percent off appliances, with an additional 10 percent off when you use the code APPLIANCE10.   
    • Target: Save up to 30 percent off rugs, bedding, furniture and décor.
    • Walmart: Look for savings on patio furniture, TVs, pools, lawn mowers and summer clothing.
    • Wayfair: Up to 70 percent off on furniture (outdoor and living room), kitchen and bath, bedding, area rugs, and lighting.
    • Williams Sonoma: Get 20 percent off your order through Tuesday using the code FALL.  

     
     

