0 Marc-Andre Fleury funds playground at local Boys and Girls Club

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Marc-Andre Fleury left a lasting legacy in Pittsburgh beyond the ice at PPG Paints Arena. Just before the beloved Penguins goalie moved to Las Vegas, he left a permanent mark behind in McKees Rocks.

The Sto-Ken-Rox Boys and Girls Club has a new playground and splash pad, courtesy of the Fleury Family.

"Even when we were putting this project together, I'm sure he knew he was going in the expansion draft," said Kevin Nicholson, the director of the Boys and Girls Club. "But he still wanted to do something for our community, still wanted to do something for the kids, and he did it for all the right reasons."

The club had given the Fleurys a wish list of items it needed. In response, they purchased everything on the list. The park brings dozens of extra children to the club everyday.

"It's been absolutely wonderful," Nicholson said. "It gives us an extra dimension to our, what we do here afterschool for the kids. Instead of just homework and gym, it gives them a chance to run around, be more active outside."

A plaque and prominent "29" are outside near the playground that Fleury made sure to visit before he left.

"He came out and spent a day with them, which you know, to see a professional hockey player, a future Hall of Famer, just for him to spend a day with the kids, it's something that they'll never forget," Nicholson told Channel 11.

The tributes to Fleury continue inside. The hockey arena is renamed "Rink 29." The sports equipment and game room equipment were all donated by Fleury, so that every kid who walks through the doors is impacted by his donation.

