WESTMORELAND CO., Pa. - Nearly 100 animals have been in the care of a local shelter for 18 months after a horrible case of hoarding.
There were 97 survivors from one of the worst hoarding cases All But Furgotten Animal Rescue has ever tackled – 67 cats, 30 dogs, a deer and a turtle.
The conditions inside Yvonne and Richard Klochak's Westmoreland County home in March 2018 were described as disgusting.
Fast-forward 18 months, and every single animal is still at the rescue being cared for on the shelter's dime. The legal process is preventing the animals from being adopted sooner.
