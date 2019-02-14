  • Massive power outage leaves thousands in dark

    CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A power outage in Butler County left thousands of people in the dark Thursday morning.

    The outage was first reported about 2 a.m. in Center Township. The majority of impacted customers were in the Shanor Heights and Winward Heights areas.

    Just before 7 a.m., power could be seen returning in the area.

    West Penn Power officials believe the outage was caused by high winds along with ice on tree limbs that fell on power lines.

