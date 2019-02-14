$45 million renovation plan unveiled for South Hills Village

BETHEL PARK, Pa. - A $45 million renovation of South Hills Village is one step closer to reality.
The plan includes a lot of changes, even possibly taking out the food court.
Zoning commission unanimously voted to approve Simon redevelopment proposal for South Hills Village. It will now go to council for a preliminary vote @WPXI pic.twitter.com/6WyuaspP7W— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) February 14, 2019
