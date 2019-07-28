PITTSBURGH - Would you relish the opportunity to be the 2019 Mayor of Picklesburgh?!
After two days and ten rounds of Pickle Juice Drinking Competitions, ten winners will compete for the bread and butter of the Picklesburgh festival.
Related Headlines
Will some new cuke unseat last year's winner?!
No! Mayor Peduto crowned Joe George as the 2019 Mayor of Picklesburgh. George took home back to back Pickle Juice Drinking Championships with chugging his jar in just over 6 seconds.
Congrats Joe!
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}