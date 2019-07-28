MCKEESPORT, Pa. - The body of a 22-year-old man has been found inside a garage in McKeesport, according to police.
JUST IN: 22-year-old man dead - gunshot wound to head. He was found inside garage. Lady who lives in this home called police. Police say she is not a suspect @WPXI— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) July 27, 2019
Police said a woman who lives inside the home on Versailles Avenue found the man with a gunshot wound to the head and called 911.
Police said that woman is not a suspect.
ME and crime scene units are at a home on Versailles Ave in McKeesport. A body was taken from the detached garage of this home @WPXI pic.twitter.com/ZnetrEv6w4— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) July 27, 2019
Allegheny County police said they are investigating this as a homicide.
