  • Man found shot dead inside garage

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - The body of a 22-year-old man has been found inside a garage in McKeesport, according to police.

    Police said a woman who lives inside the home on Versailles Avenue found the man with a gunshot wound to the head and called 911.

    Police said that woman is not a suspect.

    Allegheny County police said they are investigating this as a homicide.  

