  • Mayor takes landlord to court over burned building

    Updated:

    MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - McKees Rocks officials are going to court to get a burned apartment building torn down.

    The former apartment building on Chartiers Avenue caught fire on Dec. 27, displacing more than a dozen residents.

    Related Headlines

    How the landlords are responding to the complaints and when the building could be torn down, ONLY on 11 at 11.

    PREVIOUS STORY: Fire roars through McKees Rocks apartment building, displacing 12

    Since then, the building has sat empty and unchanged.

    The borough’s code enforcement have twice filed legal complaints of Imminent Danger against the landlords of the building.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mayor takes landlord to court over burned building

  • Headline Goes Here

    Castle Shannon volunteer firefighter arrested, accused of stealing $130K

  • Headline Goes Here

    Driver rescued after car goes into creek

  • Headline Goes Here

    Floodwater rushes ‘like Niagara Falls' through yard, toppling retaining wall

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lower speeds, extra bike lanes possibly coming to improve cycling safety