Mayor takes landlord to court over burned building

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - McKees Rocks officials are going to court to get a burned apartment building torn down.
The former apartment building on Chartiers Avenue caught fire on Dec. 27, displacing more than a dozen residents.
when the building could be torn down
Fire roars through McKees Rocks apartment building, displacing 12
Since then, the building has sat empty and unchanged.
The borough’s code enforcement have twice filed legal complaints of Imminent Danger against the landlords of the building.
