    MCCANDLESS, Pa. - Police are looking into how an SUV managed to travel across a major North Hills road and crash into the parking lot of a McCandless church, killing a man inside.

    Tire tracks can be seen in the snow on the lawn at the corner of Cumberland Road and Babcock Boulevard and a black SUV with damage is sitting near Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

    The man was the only person inside and his identity has not been released.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

