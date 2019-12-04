MCCANDLESS, Pa. - Police are looking into how an SUV managed to travel across a major North Hills road and crash into the parking lot of a McCandless church, killing a man inside.
Tire tracks can be seen in the snow on the lawn at the corner of Cumberland Road and Babcock Boulevard and a black SUV with damage is sitting near Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
Wow. Look to the left and you can see tracks on a hill all the way across from the church. This is off Babcock @wpxi pic.twitter.com/Yvvn3CjJS3— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) December 4, 2019
NEW: Medical Examiner now on scene @wpxi pic.twitter.com/oPlF7RHScD— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) December 4, 2019
The man was the only person inside and his identity has not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local school district mourning loss of beloved student, talented athlete who died unexpectedly
- Neighbors say Terrelle Pryor, girlfriend had a tumultuous relationship
- Snow showers could cause slick roads Wednesday morning
- VIDEO: 'Doc Emrick Special' now featured at Primanti Bros.
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}