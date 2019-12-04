A local school district is mourning the loss of a beloved student and talented athlete.
Dasani Green, a senior at West Mifflin High School, died unexpectedly.
Tonight on 11 at 11, Michele Newell is learning more about the student, how he is being remembered and what the school is doing to help other students cope with the sudden loss.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}