  • McKees Rocks residents demand answers after sewage builds up in homes

    Updated:

    MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Residents in a McKees Rocks neighborhood are demanding answers after heavy rain on Wednesday led to a sewage buildup in their homes.

    MaryAnn Lubas told Channel 11 this is the third time sewage has built up in her basement over the last two years.

    Related Headlines

    Last week, she said, it was a foot deep.

    WPXI news reporter Aaron Martin is working to find out what’s being done to fix the problem and the long-term solution borough leaders say is already in the works for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories