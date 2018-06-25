MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Residents in a McKees Rocks neighborhood are demanding answers after heavy rain on Wednesday led to a sewage buildup in their homes.
MaryAnn Lubas told Channel 11 this is the third time sewage has built up in her basement over the last two years.
Related Headlines
Last week, she said, it was a foot deep.
WPXI news reporter Aaron Martin is working to find out what’s being done to fix the problem and the long-term solution borough leaders say is already in the works for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Antwon Rose being laid to rest Monday
- WATCH: 'Permit Patty' appears to call police on girl selling bottled water in viral video
- 5 arrested for murder of New York teen who was hacked to death with machete
- VIDEO: Naked man claiming he 'may be Jesus' arrested after trying to start fire
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}