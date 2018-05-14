  • McKeesport personal care home shut down

    11 investigates uncovered nasty problems inside a care home in McKeesport that was shut down.

    The state shut it down last week after the home had been operating without a license for eight months. 

    All of the residents were quickly moved out. 

    Channel 11's Courtney Brennan did some digging and talked to neighbors who knew something wasn't right, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. 

    McKeesport personal care home shut down

