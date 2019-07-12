ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Ross Township commissioners have signed an emergency declaration after severe flooding caused major damage to McKnight Road.
Some of that damage includes a sinkhole that opened on McKnight Circle, across from Ross Park Mall.
Breaking: Ross Twp Commissioners sign Emergency Declaration after severe flooding causes major damage including sink hole off Mcnight Rd. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/aUJb4IAliL— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) July 12, 2019
This is a breaking news story. Watch Channel 11 News at Noon for more details.
