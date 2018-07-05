Flooding on McKnight Road remains concern

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A year after the massive flooding on McKnight Road, there are still concerns it could happen again. We just saw more flooding on the busy stretch Thursday.
Target 11 got a look at the pipeline blamed for the flooding last year and learned what Ross Township is trying to do to prevent any future disasters.
Related Headlines
RELATED: Car catches fire in floodwaters on McKnight Road
The same pipeline below McKnight Road was blamed for the sinkhole that swallowed a car in 2014 and the flooding that trapped a burning car last summer near Siebert Road. Township officials say it's an aging storm water drain pipe. In the 2017 flooding, a section of the pipe had collapsed. It caused water to back up in that area.
"The water can't enter the pipe," said Mike Funk, the Ross Township Public Works director. "It comes up through the basins."
Target 11 found out portions of that pipe still aren't fixed. Why the township can't get the entire pipe fixed on its own and what it is doing to make those who can get it fixed, to act fast -- tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Thousands without power, more heavy rain moving through area
- Furries are back! 8 things you need to know about Anthrocon
- Girl injured in apparent shark attack near Myrtle Beach pier
- VIDEO: Car stuck in floodwaters in Aspinwall
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}