  • Flooding on McKnight Road remains concern

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A year after the massive flooding on McKnight Road, there are still concerns it could happen again. We just saw more flooding on the busy stretch Thursday.

    Target 11 got a look at the pipeline blamed for the flooding last year and learned what Ross Township is trying to do to prevent any future disasters.

    The same pipeline below McKnight Road was blamed for the sinkhole that swallowed a car in 2014 and the flooding that trapped a burning car last summer near Siebert Road. Township officials say it's an aging storm water drain pipe. In the 2017 flooding, a section of the pipe had collapsed. It caused water to back up in that area.

    "The water can't enter the pipe," said Mike Funk, the Ross Township Public Works director.  "It comes up through the basins."

