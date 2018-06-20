Meeting on formation of County Police Citizens Review Board happening tonight

BRADDOCK, Pa. - A meeting on the formation of an Allegheny County Citizens Police Review Board is happening tonight.
The Citizens Police Review Board, which focuses on police misconduct in the city of Pittsburgh, is meeting inside the Braddock Carnegie Library.
Tonight on 11 at 11, we're working to find out what they talked about in the meeting and what happens next.
This meeting is a regularly scheduled meeting, but one topic of the meeting is expected to be the shooting death of Antwon Rose in East Pittsburgh.
"What I can tell you is we'll do everything we can to make sure the truth comes out," said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. "If there were things done improperly the consequences will be there."
