    NORTH HILLS, Pa. - Check your tickets! A Mega Millions ticket worth $5 million was sold in Allegheny County. 

    The ticket matched all five white balls in Tuesday night's drawing, but not the Mega Ball. The winning numbers are 10-50-55-56-58, the Mega Ball, 15. 

    The winning ticket was sold with the $1 Megaplier option which boosted the prize to $5 million instead of $1 million. 

    The winning ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle in McIntyre Square on McKnight Road and earned a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

    Winners have a year to claim their ticket.  The winner should sign their ticket and contact the Pennsylvania lottery or file a claim at the nearest lottery office, officials said.

    Because no jackpot-winning ticket was sold , the Mega Millions jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $393 million, or $244.2 million cash for the Friday's drawing.

