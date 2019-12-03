  • Pa. prison inmate strangled cellmate with sheet and killed him, police say

    Updated:

    MERCER, Pa. - An inmate in a Mercer County prison was killed by his cellmate, according to police.

    Jason Kelly, 35, was found dead in his cell late at the State Correctional Institute in Mercer on Monday night, Pennsylvania State Police said in a release.

    Darl Heverly, 35, will be charged with homicide.

    Heverly used a torn bedsheet to strangle Kelly, a police report says.

