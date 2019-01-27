  • Former Leechburg police chief Mike Diebold released from jail

    Former Leechburg police chief Mike Diebold was released from the Westmoreland County Prison on Sunday after serving his sentence, according to our news partners at TribLive.

    Diebold pleaded guilty in December to soliciting sex from an undercover agent who was posing as a 14-year-old girl.

    He was sentenced to nine to 23 months in jail, but with credit for time served, he was eligible for parole. He will now have to serve three years' probation.

    Diebold is also required to register as a Megan's Law sex offender.

