Former Leechburg police chief Mike Diebold was released from the Westmoreland County Prison on Sunday after serving his sentence, according to our news partners at TribLive.
Diebold pleaded guilty in December to soliciting sex from an undercover agent who was posing as a 14-year-old girl.
He was sentenced to nine to 23 months in jail, but with credit for time served, he was eligible for parole. He will now have to serve three years' probation.
Diebold is also required to register as a Megan's Law sex offender.
RELATED:
- Leechburg police chief fired after pleading guilty to soliciting sex
- Suspended police chief accused of soliciting sex pleads guilty, learns sentence
- Judge revokes bond for police chief accused of soliciting sex online
- Police chief accused of soliciting sex back in jail
- Wife of former police chief accused of soliciting sex from minor speaks out on national television
- Leechburg police chief, accused child predator will stand trial
- 'Our lives have been completely shattered': wife of Leechburg police chief breaks silence
- Leechburg police chief charged with soliciting sex from agent posing as minor online
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}