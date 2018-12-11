LEECHBURG, Pa. - Suspended Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold, who is accused of trying to solicit sex from someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl, has been sentenced to nine to 23 months.
Diebold pleaded guilty Tuesday to several charges stemming from his arrest in January during an undercover sting.
BREAKING: Former Leechburg Police Chief Mike Diebold took a plea deal today - pleading guilty to all 4 counts with count 1,2 being downgraded to a felony 2 — he will serve 9-23 months. His attorney believes he may be out by January 28 #WPXI— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) December 11, 2018
Investigators said Diebold was communicating with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl, soliciting her for sex and trying to meet her at a gas station. However, it was actually an undercover agent posing as the girl.
In May, Diebold’s bond was revoked for violating the conditions of the bond.
Diebold's bail conditions did not allow him to have contact with his 1-year-old son outside of visits supervised by Holy Family Institute. But agents with the state attorney’s office received tips that he was having unsupervised visits at his estranged wife’s house.
