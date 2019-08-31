  • Miniature horse and goose in Pennsylvania need forever home together

    Updated:

    BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A miniature horse named Waffles and a farm goose named Hemingway are up for adoption in Bucks County, according to WFMZ-TV

    The only catch is that Waffles and Hemingway come as a package deal.

    "If you want to adopt Waffles, you have to adopt Hemingway. And if you want to adopt Hemingway, you have to adopt Waffles," Linda Reider with the Bucks County SPCA, told WFMZ-TV.

    They were removed from a farm where the conditions were not good. 

    Make sure to check the Bucks County SPCA's website to see when they're available for adoption. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    CNN/WFMZ

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories