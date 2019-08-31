BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A miniature horse named Waffles and a farm goose named Hemingway are up for adoption in Bucks County, according to WFMZ-TV
The only catch is that Waffles and Hemingway come as a package deal.
"If you want to adopt Waffles, you have to adopt Hemingway. And if you want to adopt Hemingway, you have to adopt Waffles," Linda Reider with the Bucks County SPCA, told WFMZ-TV.
They were removed from a farm where the conditions were not good.
Make sure to check the Bucks County SPCA's website to see when they're available for adoption.
TRENDING NOW:
- New details emerge in Virginia triple homicide involving pitcher Blake Bivens' family
- 5-year-old dies after ATV crash in Fox Chapel; Father, sister injured
- 700-day closure of I-579 ramp starting next week for urban connector project
- VIDEO: 5-year-old dies after ATV crash in Fox Chapel; Father, sister injured
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
CNN/WFMZ
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}