PITTSBURGH - Service on the Monongahela Incline is temporarily suspended due to a water main break.
The break just outside the upper station, which caused water to enter the building, was reported Monday.
Early Tuesday morning, water shot into the air at the scene where crews were making repairs.
Officials said they made repairs to the initial break, but the main broke again in a different section when they restored service to the line.
As water shot from the line Tuesday morning, it sprayed an apartment building. It also sent water running into a doctor’s office.
The incline remained closed Tuesday morning. Shuttle buses will be used to transport riders.
On Jan. 19, the incline was closed for five days after a break on Grandview Avenue. During that time shuttle buses were used to take commuters and visitors between the lower and upper stations.
