MONESSEN, Pa. - An early morning raid in Monessen turns up stolen guns, drugs and packaging materials.
Two people were taken into custody after police say they’ve been looking into them for a drug trafficking investigation.
The same house searched this morning, was the scene of a homicide over the summer.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is reviewing court documents related to the raid and will have a live report on 11 News at 6.
TRENDING NOW:
- Penguins reach out to fan injured in Newfoundland crash
- Pennsylvania to start issuing Real IDs Friday
- Competing bookstores help owner keep his shop open during medical emergency
- VIDEO: World’s smallest surviving baby boy leaves hospital after months in intensive care
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}