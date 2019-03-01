  • Police discover guns, drugs and more during raid in Monessen

    Updated:

    MONESSEN, Pa. - An early morning raid in Monessen turns up stolen guns, drugs and packaging materials.

    Two people were taken into custody after police say they’ve been looking into them for a drug trafficking investigation.

    The same house searched this morning, was the scene of a homicide over the summer. 

    Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is reviewing court documents related to the raid and will have a live report on 11 News at 6.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories