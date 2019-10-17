ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. - The Woodland Hills Education Association held a silent demonstration before the school board meeting Wednesday night.
There were at least 100 teachers that took part in it.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The WHEA president said there are security concerns and that the buildings are not safe.
"We've got classrooms that are overcrowded. We have discipline issues. We have student safety issues, and it has to be dealt with," said Matt Edgell, western region advocacy coordinator for the PA State Education Association.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man pulls gun on two women during road rage incident near Rivers Casino, police say
- Panera Bread defends mac and cheese after employee posts video on TikTok
- WATCH: 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant jokes about 'loveless marriage,' being 'cursed' with stepkids
- VIDEO: Man in custody after ramming police car, leading them on chase
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
A lot of concerns were heard Wednesday during the meeting.
Much of the concerns stem from how unsafe so many people seem to feel within the Woodland Hills School District, including WHEA.
“We have experienced numerous incidents of students vandalizing school property and injuring and harassing other students, educators, principals, and our ESP personnel. It is clear that these students don’t have necessary therapeutic and behavioral supports in place. Our buildings are not safe,” said Raymond Milligan, president of WHEA.
Superintendent James Harris said he just met with the unions Tuesday and said they discussed some of those same concerns.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}