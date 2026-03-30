Man’s body recovered after canoe found overturned in Indiana County pond

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A water rescue in Indiana County resulted in a man’s body being recovered on Saturday.

In a release, the Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to an area of Nashville Road in Grant Township at 6:48 p.m.

Per the department, an overturned canoe was found in a pond, and the property owner was reported missing. He was last seen around 4:15 p.m.

Divers ultimately recovered the man’s body from the pond after 10 p.m.

The Marion Center VFD thanked assisting agencies and asked communtiy members to pray for those impacted by the incident.

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