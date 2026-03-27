Woman arrested after getting naked, assaulting people inside Pittsburgh-area Giant Eagle, police say

WHITE OAK, Pa. — A woman faces charges of simple assault and indecent exposure after police say she removed her clothes and assaulted two people at a local Giant Eagle store on Thursday.

Tammy Canut, 53, of North Huntingdon, was arrested following the disturbance, which occurred in the middle of the afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the grocery store on Lincoln Way in White Oak around 3 p.m. for a report of a disturbance involving a woman who was naked and bleeding.

Video taken by a customer in the store shows Canut removing her clothing inside the business and assaulting several people.

The incident resulted in injuries to two people inside the store. Medics were called to the location to treat both individuals, though officials did not specify the severity of their injuries.

Canut also sustained injuries during the encounter. Responding officers noted that she was bleeding from her face at the time they arrived to take her into custody.

Canut was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. She is facing charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, open lewdness, criminal mischief and harassment of a child.

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