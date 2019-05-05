  • Most backlogged rape kits in Pa. are in Allegheny Co.

    New data is revealing where rape kits are still backlogged in Pennsylvania and most of them are in Allegheny County.

    According to the Pennsylvania auditor general, there are 97 backlogged kits in the county, 94 of which are at the Medical Examiner's Office.

    A lot is considered backlogged when it takes at least a year to test.

    The state is making progress, though: Three years ago, there were more than 3,000 and now the number is down to 245.

