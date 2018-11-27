Mother, cousin of Rachel DelTondo charged with assault, harassment

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - Aliquippa police have charged two women related to homicide victim Rachael DelTondo with assault and harassment.
DelTondo was shot in her parent's driveway on Mother's Day. No one has been arrested.
Shortly after the shooting, police questioned her former fiance, Frank Catroppa.
He told police and Channel 11 he hadn't talked to his ex in eight or nine months.
Now Lisa DelTondo and Jacqueline Belcastro are accused of attacking members of the Catroppa family on Election Day at a polling location.
According to police, the women have also been driving past the Catroppa house and harassing family members.
