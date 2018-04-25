0 Mother, daughter among 7 injured when car crashes into hair salon

Seven people were injured after a car slammed through a hair salon Tuesday.

The front of the BoRics hair salon in Brentwood Towne Square was completely smashed in.

PHOTOS: Several injured when vehicle smashes into Brentwood hair salon

The seven people who were injured were taken to trauma hospitals, including a mother and daughter who were both last listed in critical condition. The driver, a 58-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital.

Channel 11’s Mike Holden is hearing from people who heard the crash and learning what's next in the investigation -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.

Police released the following information Wednesday about the victims -- four customers and three employees -- and their injuries:

A 15-year-old girl suffered fractures to both legs. She was last listed in critical but stable condition. She was a customer.

A 42-year-old woman, who is the mother of the 15-year-old girl, suffered fractures to both legs and a head injury. She was last listed in critical but stable condition. She was a customer.

A 46-year-old woman suffered lacerations to the head. She was a customer.

A 44-year-old woman suffered a broken ankle. She was a customer.

A 29-year-old woman suffered a fractured leg, facial lacerations and broken ribs. She is an employee.

A 38-year-old woman suffered fractures to a leg and head injuries. She is an employee.

A 32-year-old woman suffered cuts and bruises. She is an employee.

Officials said Wednesday that it appears all the victims will survive their injuries.

Police believe the driver might have suffered a medical issue that led to him crashing his Dodge Charger, they said.

Homicide detectives were at the scene Tuesday night. Homicide investigators are called to scenes where deaths or life-threatening injuries have occurred, even if the cause is accidental.

TRENDING NOW:

Dozens of first responders and emergency vehicles were also at the scene. They taped off the front of the salon as well as neighboring businesses and a portion of the nearby parking lot.

Brentwood: Vehicle crash into commercial structure w/multiple people injured - 300 block of Towne Square Way. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 24, 2018

Randy Klaus, who saw the scene as he left the Giant Eagle, said the car was all the way in the back of the salon.

Crews on Wednesday are assessing the damage to BoRics and neighboring businesses.

The owner of Brentwood Towne Square released the following statement:

“The management of Brentwood Towne Square offers our sincere thoughts to the victims involved in the distressing accident that occurred Tuesday evening. Our hearts go out to them and their loved ones, and we are thankful that others in the area walked away safely. We are working closely with the Brentwood Police Department to learn as much as possible about the incident.”

Once Allegheny County Police complete their investigation, the information will be turned over to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney’s Office will determine whether charged will be filed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.