  • Motorcycle crashes with car along Liberty Tunnel detour route

    MOUNT WASHINGTON, Pa. - One person was rushed to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle.

    It happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Merrimac Avenue and Woodruff Street in Mt. Washington.

    That is along the official detour for the Liberty Tunnel, which has been closing nightly for repair work.

    Investigators said the motorcyclist was heading northbound on Woodruff Street when he apparently crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a car.

    The road is closed between Virginia Avenue and Route 51.

    The motorcyclist was taken to Mercy Hospital where he is in critical condition.

