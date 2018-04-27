MOUNT WASHINGTON, Pa. - One person was rushed to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Merrimac Avenue and Woodruff Street in Mt. Washington.
Police are on scene after a motorcycle was involved in an accident on Woodruff Street #WPXI pic.twitter.com/kc5F2Ggz8E— Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) April 27, 2018
That is along the official detour for the Liberty Tunnel, which has been closing nightly for repair work.
Investigators said the motorcyclist was heading northbound on Woodruff Street when he apparently crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a car.
The road is closed between Virginia Avenue and Route 51.
The motorcyclist was taken to Mercy Hospital where he is in critical condition.
Pittsburgh (Mt. Washington): Vehicle and motorcycle crash w/injuries - 400 block of Woodruff St.; road closed between Virginia Ave. and Route 51. Responders are at the scene.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 27, 2018
