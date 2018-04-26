  • Mother overdoses, child found wandering housing projects

    While first responders tended to an unconscious woman in Lawrence County last week, a neighbor walked over and gave them the woman’s young son, who she’d found wandering alone two days earlier.

    Police say Holly Zarlingo, who was revived at a hospital after being found behind a New Castle home, told them she was doing heroin before she passed out Friday.

    The neighbor had found her five-year-old son in the Grant Street housing complex and took the boy in, not knowing who he was. When she saw paramedics responding to Zarlingo two days later, she gave them the boy.

    Zarlingo, of Slippery Rock, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

