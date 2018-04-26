While first responders tended to an unconscious woman in Lawrence County last week, a neighbor walked over and gave them the woman’s young son, who she’d found wandering alone two days earlier.
Amy Marcinkiewicz is tracking down the neighbor who found the boy and more details about the case for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Child taken in by stranger after wandering a housing complex for 2 days. Where paramedics found his mother. New at 5. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/zugu8BRhYE— Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) April 26, 2018
Police say Holly Zarlingo, who was revived at a hospital after being found behind a New Castle home, told them she was doing heroin before she passed out Friday.
The neighbor had found her five-year-old son in the Grant Street housing complex and took the boy in, not knowing who he was. When she saw paramedics responding to Zarlingo two days later, she gave them the boy.
Zarlingo, of Slippery Rock, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
