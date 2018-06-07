  • Naked man running through Pittsburgh alarms bystanders

    A naked man running through Downtown and across the Fort Pitt Bridge alarmed bystanders on Thursday morning.

    Allegheny County emergency dispatchers said they received numerous 911 calls about the man, who was also spotted on Carson Street and even “scaling a hillside” before being seen on Grandview Avenue in Mt. Washington.

    Courtney Brennan is talking to a witness who saw the strange runner Downtown and is talking to police to learn more about the bizarre incident for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

