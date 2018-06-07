A naked man running through Downtown and across the Fort Pitt Bridge alarmed bystanders on Thursday morning.
.@WPXI_Courtney & I working on the story of the naked jogger seen on the streets of #Pittsburgh this morning. Message us if you recognize him. #WPXI #PGH pic.twitter.com/znfnKWzxSn— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) June 7, 2018
Allegheny County emergency dispatchers said they received numerous 911 calls about the man, who was also spotted on Carson Street and even “scaling a hillside” before being seen on Grandview Avenue in Mt. Washington.
Courtney Brennan is talking to a witness who saw the strange runner Downtown and is talking to police to learn more about the bizarre incident for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
