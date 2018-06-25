MONESSEN, Pa. - A man was shot to death early Monday morning in Monessen, officials said.
The shooting was reported about 1 a.m. on Summit Avenue.
Jamael Campbell, 26, died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
Police said they are investigating the homicide, but further information was not immediately available.
WPXI news reporter Lori Houy is learning more about what police are saying about the victim for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Funeral services for Antwon Rose will take place Monday
- 5 arrested for murder of New York teen who was hacked to death with machete
- North Carolina toddler battling rare Sly syndrome condition
- VIDEO: Arrest Made in 1986 Child Murder
Police said they are investigating the homicide, but further information was not immediately available.
A neighbor called 911 and ran to help. The woman did not want to be identified, but told Channel 11’s Lori Houy she heard two shots fired and found Campbell lying on a porch.
“I wanted to help him, but he already was passed away,” she said. “I worked in EMS before, so I don't want to say it totally shocked me, but it shocked me. I worry about my kids. They were worried about me getting shot. They were yelling at me, ‘Don't go. Don't go,’ but I had to try to help.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}