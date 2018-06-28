Neighbors: Antwon Rose shooting has us concerned about E. Pittsburgh police department

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The Allegheny County District Attorney scolded leadership in East Pittsburgh for not having policies on the books to handle situations like the deadly shooting of Antwon Rose.
One family told Channel 11 what happened is so upsetting, they're moving.
They don't live far from Grandview Avenue, where an East Pittsburgh police officer shot and killed Rose last week.
During a news conference Wednesday, D.A. Stephen Zappala shared his strong concerns and opinions in how the East Pittsburgh Police Department operates and their lack of policies.
